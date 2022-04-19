Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 19, 2022

Magic, Mystery & Wonder: A Family-Friendly Magic Show

Join us theatre-style in the main hall for an amazing display of magic and entertainment to delight every age.

Tickets: Child (12 and under) free when accompanied by an Adult; Adult $20; Student $10. Please purchase the free child tickets so that we know the total for purposes of seating arrangement, etc.

Purchase tickets online or at the door. There is a seating cap and online ticket availability may fluctuate due to live ticket sales and seating capacity.

Masking policy is in place. Proceeds to charitable organizations.

Location Address - 76 Anglesey, Etobicoke, Ontario

Tickets: Child (12 and under) free when accompanied by an Adult; Adult $20; Student $10.

Sun, May 1st, 2022 @ 02:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Stage

