Mahsa Vahdat & Sardar Mohamad Jani

Link Music Lab presents Mahsa Vahdat, award-winning vocal artist, composer and cultural activist, and Sardar Mohamad Jani, an immensely talented oud player, in the return of Experimental Link Music Nights. Famous for her collaborations, Vahdat will improvise with Mohamad Jani, with the shared foundational knowledge of Persian classical poetry.

Experimental Link Music Nights contemplates the Persian-Canadian experience by reinvigorating, re-exploring and re-imagining Persian traditional music within contemporary and cosmopolitan Toronto by inviting different musicians from the diaspora to collaborate and perform together. The series will explore connections between identity, culture, and musical creation with four concerts in its new season from December to March 2022.

Link Music Lab gratefully acknowledges the generous support of Canadian Heritage, Toronto Arts Council and the Ontario Arts Council.