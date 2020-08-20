NOW MagazineAll EventsMake Me Laugh Live

Hosted by Canada’s first trans-woman stand-up comic
Mandy Goodhandy and featuring Will Attwood, Linda Camacho, Robert Fulton, Evan Klim, Marlena Kaesler & Ben McKay.
Watch as these up and coming comics compete for cash by making you and Mandy Goodhandy laugh. They do 4 minutes – she gives feedback for 1 minute. 7:30 pm.

$15 (add $3 fee for venue safety maintenance) tickets/cover. Limited seating of 50.

Less than groups of 4 people – purchase in person only or call 416-551-6540.
(first come first served)

Online ticket link for groups of 4 purchase here

Groups of 6 contact – boxoffice@comedybar.ca

(50 spots left)
 

2020-09-18 @ 07:30 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

945 Bloor Street West, 945 Bloor Street West
 

Comedy Bar
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy
 
 

Comedy Bar

 

Make Me Laugh Live at Comedy Bar! Hosted by Canada's first trans-woman stand-up comic Mandy Goodhandy Featuring: Will Attwood, Linda Camacho, Robert Fulton, Evan Klim, Marlena Kaesler & Ben McKay. Watch as these up and coming comics compete for cash by making you and Mandy Goodhandy laugh. They do 4 minutes - she gives feedback for 1 minute. $15 (add $3 fee for venue safety maintenance) tickets/cover. Limited seating of 50. Less than groups of 4 people - purchase in person only or call 416-551-6540 (first come first served). Online ticket link for groups of 4 purchase here: https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14342 Groups of 6 contact - boxoffice@comedybar.ca

