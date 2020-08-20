Make Me Laugh Live

Hosted by Canada’s first trans-woman stand-up comic

Mandy Goodhandy and featuring Will Attwood, Linda Camacho, Robert Fulton, Evan Klim, Marlena Kaesler & Ben McKay.

Watch as these up and coming comics compete for cash by making you and Mandy Goodhandy laugh. They do 4 minutes – she gives feedback for 1 minute. 7:30 pm.

$15 (add $3 fee for venue safety maintenance) tickets/cover. Limited seating of 50.

Less than groups of 4 people – purchase in person only or call 416-551-6540.

(first come first served)

Online ticket link for groups of 4 purchase here

Groups of 6 contact – boxoffice@comedybar.ca