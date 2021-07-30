COVID-19

Jul 30, 2021

Mangoes From the Valley, Streaming at the Toronto Fringe Festival

Inspired by the migrant experiences of Venezuelan women in Trinidad and Tobago, this piece weaves their stories into one piece and is currently streaming at the Toronto Fringe Festival. Created and directed by Aryana Mohammed, featuring Renee Michelle King, Mangoes from the Valley is bitter as it is beautiful.

On Demand, at the Fringe! Performance link: https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/mangoes-valley
Pay what you can, suggested $13 + $5 Fringe Fee

Date And Time
2021-07-30 to
2021-08-15

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Film

