Mangoes From the Valley, Streaming at the Toronto Fringe Festival

Inspired by the migrant experiences of Venezuelan women in Trinidad and Tobago, this piece weaves their stories into one piece and is currently streaming at the Toronto Fringe Festival. Created and directed by Aryana Mohammed, featuring Renee Michelle King, Mangoes from the Valley is bitter as it is beautiful.

On Demand, at the Fringe! Performance link: https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/mangoes-valley

Pay what you can, suggested $13 + $5 Fringe Fee