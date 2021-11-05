Manifesto: Debut-Taunted

- News
With a little help from their friends, MANifesto anxiously seize their live debut. MANifesto. A MANband. 5 Grown Up Gays.
MANifesto. A MANband. 5 Grown Up Gays from Hogtown, covering songs originated by Girl Groups… everywhere from The Chordettes to Fifth Harmony.
As part of LIVE @ Tallulah’s – A series of performances at Buddies in Bad Times’ Cabaret, and livestreamed to your home, October 28 – December 9.
Location Address - 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20
