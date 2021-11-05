New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Manifesto: Debut-Taunted

With a little help from their friends, MANifesto anxiously seize their live debut. MANifesto. A MANband. 5 Grown Up Gays.

Nov 5, 2021

Manifesto: Debut-Taunted

9 9 people viewed this event.

With a little help from their friends, MANifesto anxiously seize their live debut.

MANifesto. A MANband. 5 Grown Up Gays from Hogtown, covering songs originated by Girl Groups… everywhere from The Chordettes to Fifth Harmony.

As part of LIVE @ Tallulah’s – A series of performances at Buddies in Bad Times’ Cabaret, and livestreamed to your home, October 28 – December 9.

Additional Details

Location Address - 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 562348

Date And Time
Thu, Dec 9th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine