Manny Dingo & Rye Present : S.P.O.C.

It’s S.P.O.C. Supporting Performers of Colour.
S.P.O.C. is created by Manny Dingo and hosted by Manny and Rye. It’s a monthly show on the second Saturday of the month at 8 pm at Glad Day Bookshop.
Our first edition is a comedy special featuring Vale and Clif Knight.
Reservations are by table. The cost to reserve a table is $10 per seat.
However, we can put tables together; for example, if you purchase a table of 2 and a table of 3, we can make it a table of 5.
If you have any questions, you can email: vip@gladday.ca
Can’t come but want to show solidarity?
You can buy a table and we will give it to folks who could use some support. and a show <3
You must show proof of double vaccination and identification to attend this event.
Identification does not need to be photo ID but it must have your name and birth date.
Location Address - 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
Event Price - 20+
Location ID - 561354