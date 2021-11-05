Manny Dingo & Rye Present : S.P.O.C.

It’s S.P.O.C. Supporting Performers of Colour.

S.P.O.C. is created by Manny Dingo and hosted by Manny and Rye. It’s a monthly show on the second Saturday of the month at 8 pm at Glad Day Bookshop.

Our first edition is a comedy special featuring Vale and Clif Knight.

Reservations are by table. The cost to reserve a table is $10 per seat.

However, we can put tables together; for example, if you purchase a table of 2 and a table of 3, we can make it a table of 5.

If you have any questions, you can email: vip@gladday.ca

Can’t come but want to show solidarity?

You can buy a table and we will give it to folks who could use some support. and a show <3

You must show proof of double vaccination and identification to attend this event.

Identification does not need to be photo ID but it must have your name and birth date.