Nov 30, 2021

One of pop cultures longest simmering feuds finally comes to a head in MARVEL VS DC Roast Battle! Toronto’s meanest comedians duke it out as your favorite characters from both comic book giants in an absolute blood bath of verbal violence! At the end, only one will reign supreme. Marvel vs DC – who will it be?

Content warning: this is a ROAST SHOW.  While comics are encouraged to punch up, there is no limit on what can or cannot be joked about. Please exercise discretion to avoid hearing potentially upsetting subject matter.
Hosted by Simon Rakoff.
Featuring:
Jessica Jones (Franky Hunter) vs Harley Quinn (Giuseppina Fazio)

Batman (Alexander Brovedani) vs Doctor Strange (Mike Maratis)

Lex Luthor (Dan Rosen) vs She-Hulk (Alice Rose)

Rogue (Erika Ehler) vs Shazam (Andrew Ivimey)

Shang-Chi (Sebastian Chow) vs Peacemaker (Keith Andrews)

Wonder Woman (Kalina Hada-Lemon) vs Thor (Mike Payne)

Alligator Loki (Arianne Tong) vs Polka-Dot Man (Sebastian Fazio)

Black Adam (Danish Anwar) vs Wolverine (Daniel Shaw)

Superman (Andrew Barr) vs Thanos (Christophe Davidson)

Wed, Dec 22nd, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

