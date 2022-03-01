One of pop culture’s longest simmering feuds finally comes to a head in MARVEL VS DC ROAST BATTLE! Canada’s most vicious comedians dress up as characters from both comic book giants and duke it out in an absolute bloodbath of verbal violence. Only one will come out on top. Only one will reign supreme. Marvel. DC. WHO WILL IT BE?!

Hosted By J. Jonah Jameson (Derek Forgie)

ROAST BATTLERS

Luke Cage (Danton Lamar) vs Bane (Josh Murray)

Jessica Jones (Franky Hunter) vs Harley Quinn (Giuseppina Fazio)

Daredevil (Ben Davies) vs Polka-Dot Man (Kareem Hassanien)

Squirrel Girl (Georgia Hamilton) vs Ratcatcher 2 (Amanda Custodio)

Kraven the Hunter (Joey Harlem) vs Kilowog (Will Noye)

Captain America (Sam Norton) vs Wonder Woman (Al Val)

Mandarin (Leonard Chan) vs Catwoman (Rebecca Reeds)

Nick Fury (Alan Shane Lewis) vs Constantine (Mike Maratis)

CONTENT WARNING: This is a ROAST show. While our goal is to have fun and not actually hurt anyone, no topic is off limits and sensitive subject matter will be joked about . Please exercise discretion when buying tickets!