After the smashing success of the first two shows, the nerd-favorite MARVEL VS DC ROAST BATTLE is coming back to Comedy Bar West for more comic book carnage!

Join Toronto’s most vicious comedians as they play your favourite characters from both industry giants and duke it out in a BLOOD BATH of verbal violence. Only one will win. Only one will reign supreme. Marvel. DC. WHO WILL IT BE?!

Hosted by Danish Anwar

Opener: Freddy Otchere Jan

Foad Hp (Stan Lee) vs Sebastiano Fazio (Scarecrow)

Will Attwood (Starlord) vs Jeff Faulkner (Robin)

Keith Andrews (Punisher) vs Ryan Beverage (Rorschach)

Scott Faulconbridge (Professor X) vs Sarah Ashby (Raven)

Amanda Custodio (Elektra) vs Kari Johnson (Wonder Woman)

WARNING: The following is a ROAST SHOW. No topic is off limits, so sensitive subject matter will be joked about. Please exercise discretion when buying tickets.

April 13 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca