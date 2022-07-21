Marvel vs DC Roast Battle #6

CONTENT WARNING: Brutal comic book carnage and super hero smack downs await!

FRESH OFF 5 STRAIGHT HIT SHOWS – Marvel vs DC Roast Battle is BACK! And it’s going down Sunday August 14th 9pm at Comedy Bar West!

Tix $20: https://comedybar.ca/shows/marvel-vs-dc-roast-battle-x-men-vs-doom-patrol-edition

The Avengers duked it out with the Justice League. The Illuminati went to war with the Watchmen. Now, Marvel’s mutant megastars, the X-MEN join the battle against DC’s very own team of social rejects – the DOOM PATROL.

Hilarious bouts of verbal violence ensue as heroes from each team square off and hurl vicious insults at each other.

Only one team will be left standing. Only one will reign supreme.

BATTLES

PROFESSOR X vs THE CHIEF

CYCLOPS vs NEGATIVE MAN

JEAN GREY vs CRAZY JANE

ROGUE vs ELASTI-GIRL

MAGNETO vs MR. NOBODY

and WOLVERINE vs CYBORG

Presented by Roast Master Sebastiano “Bash” Fazio