TranscenDance Project

by TranscenDance Project
 
TranscenDance Project will be performing MASKED & STIRRED, a patio “POP” up at Toronto popsicle shop Soul Provisions.

The socially-distanced, site-specific dance experience will feature live music from DJ Marc Cardarelli, paired along with popsicles and prosecco.

There will be three separate 30-minute showing, each with their own unique feel:

4:00 PM — “Sweet Punch” (for the young and fun, bring the whole family)

7:30 PM — “Cool Sip” (for those wanting a vibe)

9:00 PM — “Drip n’ Dip” (a sultry finish to the night)

Seating Options:

VIP Patio Table Seating: Bring your “bubble” and reserve a VIP patio table (6 seats, $100 minimum spend)
Bench Seating: Bring your “bubble” and reserve a bench (6 seats, $50 minimum spend)
Lawn Chair Seating: Bring a lawn chair and grab a socially-distanced spot in one of the designated areas
Standing Room.

Space is limited, so be sure to email info@transcendanceproject.com now to secure your reservation.

Sales from the complimentary performances will go toward supporting the artists.

 

2020-08-28 @ 04:00 PM to
@ 09:30 PM
 

571 Vaughan Rd, York, ON M6C 2R4, 571 Vaughan
 

Soul Provisions
 

Concert or Performance
 

Dance
 
 

Soul Provisions

TranscenDance Project
'Transcen|Dance Project' is a Toronto-based company interested in stretching the boundaries within the Toronto dance community and creating a new environment for audiences to experience art and live performance. Transcen|Dance's first work, "Eve of St. George", took place in December of 2015 at the majestic Great Hall on Queen West.

