TranscenDance Project will be performing MASKED & STIRRED, a patio “POP” up at Toronto popsicle shop Soul Provisions.
The socially-distanced, site-specific dance experience will feature live music from DJ Marc Cardarelli, paired along with popsicles and prosecco.
There will be three separate 30-minute showing, each with their own unique feel:
4:00 PM — “Sweet Punch” (for the young and fun, bring the whole family)
7:30 PM — “Cool Sip” (for those wanting a vibe)
9:00 PM — “Drip n’ Dip” (a sultry finish to the night)
Seating Options:
VIP Patio Table Seating: Bring your “bubble” and reserve a VIP patio table (6 seats, $100 minimum spend)
Bench Seating: Bring your “bubble” and reserve a bench (6 seats, $50 minimum spend)
Lawn Chair Seating: Bring a lawn chair and grab a socially-distanced spot in one of the designated areas
Standing Room.
Space is limited, so be sure to email info@transcendanceproject.com now to secure your reservation.
Sales from the complimentary performances will go toward supporting the artists.
