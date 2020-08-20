TranscenDance Project will be performing MASKED & STIRRED, a patio “POP” up at Toronto popsicle shop Soul Provisions.

The socially-distanced, site-specific dance experience will feature live music from DJ Marc Cardarelli, paired along with popsicles and prosecco.

There will be three separate 30-minute showing, each with their own unique feel:

4:00 PM — “Sweet Punch” (for the young and fun, bring the whole family)

7:30 PM — “Cool Sip” (for those wanting a vibe)

9:00 PM — “Drip n’ Dip” (a sultry finish to the night)

Seating Options:

VIP Patio Table Seating: Bring your “bubble” and reserve a VIP patio table (6 seats, $100 minimum spend)

Bench Seating: Bring your “bubble” and reserve a bench (6 seats, $50 minimum spend)

Lawn Chair Seating: Bring a lawn chair and grab a socially-distanced spot in one of the designated areas

Standing Room.

Space is limited, so be sure to email info@transcendanceproject.com now to secure your reservation.

Sales from the complimentary performances will go toward supporting the artists.