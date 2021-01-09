Matthew Burkhart And The Sorrows

NOW MagazineAll EventsMatthew Burkhart And The Sorrows

Alt-country rock artist Matthew Burkhart performs a livestream concert  from the legendary Toronto venue Horseshoe Tavern. 7 pm. Tickets available at http://www.matthewburkhart.ca or http://www.horseshoetavern.com

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-01-30 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-01-30 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

