Mehfil – Ghazal and Geet Night with Ankita and Saad

Aug 7, 2022

7 7 people viewed this event.

Habibi Lounge and Hair by MK Proudly Present MEHFIL

We invite you to a surreal and melodious night of ghazal and geet with Toronto’s very own Saad Arif and Ankita Nandawat live in concert!

TopNotch Entertainment Inc and Waqas Khushnood in collaboration with Madnetism Arts Inc. present to you a one-of-a-kind production focused on the best music that Toronto has to offer!

We have very limited capacity for an elite audience so interac now to 437-997-3207 with your full name to get the best seats in the house! you don’t want to miss this event!
For sponsorship and ticket inquiries contact Hussain @ 647-71-4965

Additional Details

Location Address - 7180 Edwards Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5S 1Z1

Event Price - $50

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

