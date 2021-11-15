Mendelssohn’s Reformation

Composed to honour the 300th anniversary of the Augsburg Confession, a major event in the Protestant Reformation, Mendelssohn’s magnificent “Reformation” Symphony is sprinkled with the delicate, dance-like melodies with which the composer would come to be synonymous, and ends in a rousing chorale on Martin Luther’s beloved hymn, “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God”. Charismatic young Russian conductor Maxim Emelyanychev makes his TSO début in this program, which also features TSO Principal Clarinet Eric Abramovitz and TSO Clarinet and Bass Clarinet Miles Jaques in the sunny Concert Piece No. 2. Originally written as a memorial, Anna Clyne’s Within Her Arms captures a powerful meditation on loss—an elegy for strings that is at once mournful and full of hope.

Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor

Eric Abramovitz, clarinet

Miles Jaques, basset horn

Wed, January 19, 2022 at 8:00pm

Thu, January 20, 2022 at 8:00pm

Sat, January 22, 2022 at 8:00pm