Mendelssohn’s Reformation

Composed to honour the 300th anniversary of the Augsburg Confession, a major event in the Protestant Reformation, Mendelssohn’s magnificent “Reformation” Symphony is sprinkled with the delicate, dance-like melodies with which the composer would come to be synonymous, and ends in a rousing chorale on Martin Luther’s beloved hymn, “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God”. Charismatic young Russian conductor Maxim Emelyanychev makes his TSO début in this program, which also features TSO Principal Clarinet Eric Abramovitz and TSO Clarinet and Bass Clarinet Miles Jaques in the sunny Concert Piece No. 2. Originally written as a memorial, Anna Clyne’s Within Her Arms captures a powerful meditation on loss—an elegy for strings that is at once mournful and full of hope.
Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor
Eric Abramovitz, clarinet
Miles Jaques, basset horn
Wed, January 19, 2022 at 8:00pm
Thu, January 20, 2022 at 8:00pm
Sat, January 22, 2022 at 8:00pm
Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $35-$163
