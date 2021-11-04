- News
Menopause The Musical® Returns To Toronto for 6 Shows only.
A brilliant comedy staged to 25 classic hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Show Schedule: Wed. Thurs. Fri. Sat. @ 7:30 pm Matinee’s Sat. & Sun. @ 2:00 pm
For more Info: http://For more Info: www.menopausetickets.ca
Location Address - 2492 Yonge St. @ Castlefield
Event Price - $55 & $65