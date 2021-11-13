Mental HELLth – A Mental Health Comedy Showcase

RyGuy Comedy presents Mental HELLth, a comedy showcase where comedians find the humour in their challenges with mental health and addiction.

This showcase is hosted by Ryan Zeitz – aka The RyGuy – a mental health advocate living with bipolar disorder. This show is very near and dear to Ryan, as comedy has been such a helpful creative outlet to channel his personal struggles with mental health into laughter and healing.

The purpose of this showcase is to provide a safe and supportive environment for both the comedians and the audience to explore sensitive material that will hopefully achieve a similar catharsis for all.

CONTENT WARNING: Comedians on this show will be discussing sensitive subject matter related to mental health including, but not limited to: substance abuse, depression, mania, anxiety, disordered eating, suicidal ideation, etc.

WHERE: The Social Capital Theatre / 154 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON, Canada

WHEN: Thursday, December 9th, 2021

SEATING: Doors @ 8pm / Show @ 8:30pm on the THIRD FLOOR (Cabaret Space)

TICKETS: $15 in advance / $20 at the door (if available)

Tickets can be purchased at https://ryguycomedy.eventbrite.com

ACCESSIBILITY: Unfortunately, the 3rd floor Cabaret space is accessible by staircase only.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: The Government of Ontario requires guests to show proof of full vaccination along with a government-issued photo ID in order to attend the performance.

Masks must also be worn while not seated and consuming food or beverages.

No refunds will be issued for guests turned away due to non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

