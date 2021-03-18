NOW MagazineAll EventsMerce Cunningham Double Feature

Merce Cunningham Double Feature

A one of a kind program illuminating the legacy of one of the most influential choreographers of the 20th century: Merce Cunningham. Catch on demand performances from Fall for Dance North’s 2019 event at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), 100 Years of Merce Cunningham (available until May 21), as well as the exclusive Canadian presentation of Ballet West’s extraordinary reconstruction of the 1958 classic, Summerspace (available until April 9). Dynamically edited to make you feel like you’re in the AGO’s beautiful atrium and the historic Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre, in Ballet West’s home of Salt Lake City. March 26 at 7 pm.

