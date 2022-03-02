Award-winning playwright Drew Carnwath’s latest play opens to help Theatre Kingston celebrate 30 years: Jordan is a successful female attorney with a secret. Katherine is a high-end escort with past. Jordan hires Katherine for an unusual ‘trick’ – but it turns out Katherine has some tricks of her own.Mercy is an explosive blend of power, politics and persuasion as Jordan and Katherine dig deeper into their high-stakes game: exactly who is working for whom? Why does Katherine seem to know more about lawyer Jordan than a sex worker should? With exciting twists, the game of cat-and-mouse between Katherine and Jordan escalates to a surprising conclusion. Along the way, the chinks in both women’s armour break open in rare moments of honesty and deliverance – proving again that our vulnerabilities can not only define us, but occasionally save us.