Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Mercy

Mar 2, 2022

Mercy

8 8 people viewed this event.

Award-winning playwright Drew Carnwath’s latest play opens to help Theatre Kingston celebrate 30 years: Jordan is a successful female attorney with a secret. Katherine is a high-end escort with past. Jordan hires Katherine for an unusual ‘trick’ – but it turns out Katherine has some tricks of her own.Mercy is an explosive blend of power, politics and persuasion as Jordan and Katherine dig deeper into their high-stakes game: exactly who is working for whom? Why does Katherine seem to know more about lawyer Jordan than a sex worker should?  With exciting twists, the game of cat-and-mouse between Katherine and Jordan escalates to a surprising conclusion. Along the way, the chinks in both women’s armour break open in rare moments of honesty and deliverance – proving again that our vulnerabilities can not only define us, but occasionally save us.

Additional Details

Location Address - 218 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1B2

Event Price - $20-$48

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 10th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Sat, Mar 26th, 2022

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine