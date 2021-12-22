Merry Knights -Christmas Eve Comedy Show

- News
No plans? Come celebrate Christmas Eve with some laughs at a reasonably low price in a relaxed atmosphere.
Merry Knights starts around 8 pm. Featuring a lineup of professional comedians followed by an open mic.
The Royal Comedy Theatre is located at 1051 Bloor Street West between (Next to 241 Pizza, between Dufferin + Ossington)
Special Christmas Price $10 (Click HERE for tickets)
Follow The Royal Comedy Theatre on Instagram
Location Address - 1051 Bloor Street West, Toronto, M6H 1M4
Event Price - 10