Rejoice greatly as this glorious holiday tradition returns. RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard leads four acclaimed soloists, the Orchestra, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in exultant arias and joyous refrains, including the iconic “Hallelujah” Chorus. Experience the greatest story ever told in this moving 85-minute special presentation. Dec 15, 17 and 18 at 8 pm, Dec 18 and 19 at 3 pm. $41-$171. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe. http://tso.ca

Simon Rivard, Resident Conductor

Anna-Sophie Neher, soprano

Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano

Spencer Britten, tenor

Stephen Hegedus, bass-baritone

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir

Selections from Handel Messiah

(Abridged to approximately 85 minutes with no intermission)