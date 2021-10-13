- News
Rejoice greatly as this glorious holiday tradition returns. RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard leads four acclaimed soloists, the Orchestra, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in exultant arias and joyous refrains, including the iconic “Hallelujah” Chorus. Experience the greatest story ever told in this moving 85-minute special presentation. Dec 15, 17 and 18 at 8 pm, Dec 18 and 19 at 3 pm. $41-$171. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe. http://tso.ca
Simon Rivard, Resident Conductor
Anna-Sophie Neher, soprano
Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
Spencer Britten, tenor
Stephen Hegedus, bass-baritone
Toronto Mendelssohn Choir
Selections from Handel Messiah
(Abridged to approximately 85 minutes with no intermission)
Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $41-$171
