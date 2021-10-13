Halloween

Messiah

Oct 13, 2021

Rejoice greatly as this glorious holiday tradition returns. RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard leads four acclaimed soloists, the Orchestra, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in exultant arias and joyous refrains, including the iconic “Hallelujah” Chorus. Experience the greatest story ever told in this moving 85-minute special presentation. Dec 15, 17 and 18 at 8 pm, Dec 18 and 19 at 3 pm. $41-$171. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe. http://tso.ca

Simon Rivard, Resident Conductor
Anna-Sophie Neher, soprano
Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
Spencer Britten, tenor
Stephen Hegedus, bass-baritone
Toronto Mendelssohn Choir

Selections from Handel Messiah
(Abridged to approximately 85 minutes with no intermission)

Additional Details

Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $41-$171

Location ID - 560761

Date And Time
Wed, Dec 15th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sun, Dec 19th, 2021 to

Location
Roy Thomson Hall

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

