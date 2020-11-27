Messiah/Complex

Streaming Dec 13–26

A timeless piece of music with a distinctly Canadian twist.

Premièring this December, the multi-award-winning innovative team at Against the Grain Theatre (AtG) is proud to present a bold, virtual interpretation of Handel’s Messiah, accompanied by and in partnership with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO), and co-directed by Joel Ivany, the Founding Artistic Director of AtG, and Reneltta Arluk, Director of Indigenous Arts at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

The daring, 70-minute performance of Messiah/Complex, filmed against iconic Canadian landscapes, will showcase multilingual translations, and feature a diverse cast of soloists and choirs representing every province and territory across Canada, accompanied by the exceptional sounds of the TSO and conducted by Johannes Debus (Canadian Opera Company).

See: https://www.tso.ca/content/against-grain-theatre-presents-messiahcomplex for more information.