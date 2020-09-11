MFNP Presents: Laugh Now, Cry Later Vol.2 Comedy Show

After a successful sold-out show last month, Mo Funny No Problems is back to bring you a second installation of the BEST (and safest) comedy show in the city!

The last few months have taken a lot out of everyone, and now it’s time to let loose (safely) and celebrate life with some good laughs! Laugh Now Cry Later Vol. 2 is bringing you some of the best working comedians in the country for a night of hilarity and good times!

Please note: In addition to seating capacity being limited to allow for safe social distancing, and sanitizer being available at the venue, we will also be using a contactless laser thermometer to check the temperatures of everyone coming into the venue in order to make sure the event is as safe as possible.

This show will feature:

Ron Josol (Just for Laughs, The Laugh Factory, SiriusXM, CBC)

Rebecca Reeds (CBC Comedy, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, NXNE)

Garrett Jamieson (CBC, JFL 42, SiriusXM, Comedy Records)

Patrick Hakeem (JFL42, Zoofest, NXNE)

Hosted By: Moe Ismail (JFL 42, Sirius XM, NXNE)

**There will be two shows on the evening of the event: 6PM and 8PM**

Don’t delay, these tickets will sell out quick!

See you there!

@mofunnynoproblems