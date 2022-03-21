Michael Arnowitt performs a classical piano concert of diverse and colourful compositions, including Debussy’s beautiful Etude no. 11 “Pour les arpèges composés,” Bach’s Partita no. 4 in D major, Arthur Lourié’s intriguing 1928

Intermezzo, and Gyorgy Ligeti’s Fanfares. April 5 at noon. Free admission! Presented by Nine Sparrow Arts.