Michael Arnowitt

Mar 21, 2022

Michael Arnowitt

17 17 people viewed this event.

Michael Arnowitt performs a classical piano concert of diverse and colourful compositions, including Debussy’s beautiful Etude no. 11 “Pour les arpèges composés,” Bach’s Partita no. 4 in D major, Arthur Lourié’s intriguing 1928
Intermezzo, and Gyorgy Ligeti’s Fanfares. April 5 at noon. Free admission! Presented by Nine Sparrow Arts.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1585 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4T 1Z9

Event Price - Free admission. Donations accepted!

Location ID - 565734

Date And Time

Tue, Apr 5th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

