- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Michael Arnowitt performs a classical piano concert of diverse and colourful compositions, including Debussy’s beautiful Etude no. 11 “Pour les arpèges composés,” Bach’s Partita no. 4 in D major, Arthur Lourié’s intriguing 1928
Intermezzo, and Gyorgy Ligeti’s Fanfares. April 5 at noon. Free admission! Presented by Nine Sparrow Arts.
Location Address - 1585 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4T 1Z9
Event Price - Free admission. Donations accepted!
Location ID - 565734