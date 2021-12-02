Readers' Choice 2021

Miigis: Underwater Panther

Dec 2, 2021

Produced by Red Sky Performance
Created by Sandra Laronde

At the forefront of Indigenous performance in Canada and worldwide, Red Sky Performance delivers explosive original work that expands and elevates the ecology of contemporary Indigenous arts and culture.

The Miigis saga reveals the power of nature and Indigenous prophecy through contemporary Indigenous dance in a fusion with athleticism, music and film. Miigis: Underwater Panther is about our journey from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes as we explore catalysts for movement, water trade routes, Anishinaabe archetypes and ancestral forces on our journey from salt to fresh water.

Additional Details

Location Address - 26 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2W3

Event Price - $29 - $109

Date And Time

Sat, Jan 29th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to Sun, Feb 6th, 2022

Concert or Performance

Dance
 
