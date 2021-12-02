Produced by Red Sky Performance

Created by Sandra Laronde

At the forefront of Indigenous performance in Canada and worldwide, Red Sky Performance delivers explosive original work that expands and elevates the ecology of contemporary Indigenous arts and culture.

The Miigis saga reveals the power of nature and Indigenous prophecy through contemporary Indigenous dance in a fusion with athleticism, music and film. Miigis: Underwater Panther is about our journey from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes as we explore catalysts for movement, water trade routes, Anishinaabe archetypes and ancestral forces on our journey from salt to fresh water.

Please visit the Canadian Stage website for ticket details and pricing.