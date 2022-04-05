Mike Sedgewick’s Blues Revue & Open Blues Jam

Sunday April 7th, we have another edition of Molson Canadian Blues Sunday at the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave), as we are welcoming back Mike Sedgewick’s Blues Revue & Open Jam, with some great featured guests!

Every third Sunday of the month Mike Sedgewick’s Blues Revue will be performing as part of Molson Canadian’s Blues Sunday Series at the Linsmore Tavern. We get so many requests for open jams and this is the only one we are currently offering! It has the reputation as the very best Blues Jam in Toronto and you never know who’s going to show up!

Mike will be bringing back his show to the Linsmore every 3rd Sunday of month and each month will have some incredible guest’s throwing down with him. Starting with a featured guest set, then an open jam, where blues musicians can jump in and join in on the fun. They usually have lots of great players and surprise pop-in guests so we highly recommend not missing this great show at the Linsmore! If you are a Blues musician, this is a night you need. The show starts at 7pm, there’s no cover charge! linsmoretavern.com