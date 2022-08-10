Readers' Choice 2021

Mike Sedgewick’s Blues Revue & Open Blues Jam

Aug 9, 2022

Every third Sunday of the month Mike Sedgewick’s Blues Revue will be performing as part of Molson Canadian’s Blues Sunday Series at the Linsmore Tavern. We get so many requests for open jams and this is the only one we are currently offering! It has the reputation as the very best Blues Jam in Toronto and you never know who’s going to show up! If you are a Blues musician, this is a night you need. The show starts at 7 pm, and there’s no cover charge! linsmoretavern.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 1298 Danforth Ave East, Toronto Ontario

Event Price - No Cover

Date And Time

Sun, Aug 21st, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Location

Linsmore Tavern

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

