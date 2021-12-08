Sunday December 19th, we have another edition of Molson Canadian Blues Sunday at the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave), as we are welcoming back, Mike Sedgewick’s Blues Revue & Open Jam, with some great featured guests! We had heard so many great things about Mike Sedgewick’s Blues Revue and over the past few months we got to witness this great evening of blues music! In fact we received so many requests to make Mike’s show a regular event at the Linsmore and that’s exactly what we are doing. That’s right, every third Sunday of the month Mike Sedgewick’s Blues Revue will be performing part of Molson Canadian’s Blues Sunday Series at the Linsmore Tavern!

Mike will be bringing back his show to the Linsmore every 3rd Sunday of month and each month will have some incredible guest’s throwing down with him. Starting with a featured guest set, then an open jam, where Blues musicians can jump in and join in on the fun. They usually have lots of great players and surprise pop-in guests so we highly recommend not missing this great show at the Linsmore! If you are a Blues musician, this is a night you need.