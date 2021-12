Mike Wilmot (Live at the Apollo, Just For Laughs, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, It’s All Gone Pete Tong) will be headlining both Friday & Saturday nights this weekend at Toronto’s newest comedy venue The Royal Comedy Theatre (December 10th & 11th) Located at 1051 Bloor Street West (between Ossington & Dufferin)

Stick around afterwards for Late Knights at 11:15pm (FREE for main show ticket holders)

Tickets $20 (including fees) on Eventbrite.

The Royal Comedy Theatre is an uncensored live comedy space.

Shows on Thursday, Friday & Saturday each week.

Doors 9 pm, Show 9:30 pm