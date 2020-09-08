Mind|Matter by Beyond Mental Borders

We have spent months feeling trapped indoors. We cautiously explore our “new normal” trying to escape feeling isolation in its truest form. Have we changed the way we make decisions? Do we all see the world in a different way now? Has the way we process our own thoughts evolved to keep up with this ever-changing landscape?

Beyond Mental Borders return to the stage to explore just how differently our mind may operate, showcasing brand new social experiments and mind-reading feats.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time. Mind|Matter has been created to comply with all COVID-19 measures as dictated by the city.*

Show runtime: 80 minutes. Mind|Matter is performed without an intermission.