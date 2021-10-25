It is now 1815 and is has been 2 years since Lizzy and Jane were happily married at the end of Pride and Prejudice. What sister will be the focus this time – well, Miss Mary Bennet, the bookish, judgemental, mediocre pianist, of course! Oh, what changes have occurred in the last two years for Mary to become the unlikely heroine of this story. Determined to cast off her role as dutiful middle sister, she begins to assert her new found confidence. When unexpected guests arrive, Mary’s new sense of self is tested by her family and a new friend.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will delight with its charming and spirited celebration of family, romance and the holiday season.

Show Times

December 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 2021 at 8 p.m.

December 5, 12, and 18, 2021 at 2 p.m