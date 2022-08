MISS CONDUCT is back in T.O. at the incredible Hard Luck Bar

Come out and hang …and witness a proper night of rock

Support from :

Man Crush

Scarlet Wives

By Octopi

Show starts at 8pm

Tickets : $5 presale / $10 at door

https://facebook.com/events/s/august-13th-at-the-hard-luck/1120247858842052/