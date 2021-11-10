Miss Face of Humanity Global Showcase

Come witness the excitement and passion as we gather together to showcase the change-makers of the world in Toronto, Canada. Miss Face of Humanity is a global showcase for female change-makers who believe in the power of humanity to change the world.

This April, we invite you to witness an event like no other. Hear from inspirational female ambassadors from across the world and watch them grace the the global stage as we crown our Miss Face of Humanity 2021.

We hope that this showcase would be a source of hope and light to the world.

Get your tickets now and save the date for April 2, 2022.