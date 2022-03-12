There is always an overwhelming amount of requests to bring in a Max Webster Tribute band as their are a ton of fans out there for this iconic Canadian band! That’s why the Linsmore Tavern is extremely excited to welcome back for the very first time in more than 2 years, Mix Webster – A Max Webster Tribute on Saturday March 26th! Their show at the Linsmore Tavern in 2020, was one of the best shows that has ever taken place at the Linsmore and was packed to the rafters!

This is going to be a fantastic night of music with some extremely high level musicians, who will be performing the music of this Canadian Prog-Rock band! There is a lot of buzz around this band and we are really excited to bring these guys in after hearing so many things about them! Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door! You can buy tickets at the bar or online at www.linsmoretavern.com

The Band features: Davey Meraska, Tim Langan, Marcus Garrison., Danny Lazary