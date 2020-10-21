Mixto Festival 2020 is a three-day online festival of urban, tropical music, bringing together local music and bridging communities, cultures and contemporary intercultural experiences with live performances, DJs, zoom party, workshops, and discussion. Nov 27-29.

Live performances by: Witch Prophet, Bruno Capinan , Aline Morales, and the Up North Reggae Jam w/ Steele, Tasha T, Eyesus and Alicia Cinnamon.

DJs: Bianca Maeli, me time, Sofia Fly, Win, Raf Reza, General Eclectic, and Higher Heights Selectors.

Workshops: Fly Lady Di, Ruben Esguerra, Christina Viera, and Derek Thorne.

Produced by Uma Nota Culture with the financial support of the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Toronto Arts Council.