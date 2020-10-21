Mixto Festival 2020 is a three-day online festival of urban, tropical music, bringing together local music and bridging communities, cultures and contemporary intercultural experiences with live performances, DJs, zoom party, workshops, and discussion. Nov 27-29.
Live performances by: Witch Prophet, Bruno Capinan , Aline Morales, and the Up North Reggae Jam w/ Steele, Tasha T, Eyesus and Alicia Cinnamon.
DJs: Bianca Maeli, me time, Sofia Fly, Win, Raf Reza, General Eclectic, and Higher Heights Selectors.
Workshops: Fly Lady Di, Ruben Esguerra, Christina Viera, and Derek Thorne.
Produced by Uma Nota Culture with the financial support of the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Toronto Arts Council.
Location - Virtual Event
