Mixto Festival 2020 is a three-day online festival of urban, tropical music, bringing together local music and bridging communities, cultures and contemporary intercultural experiences with live performances, djs, zoom party, workshops, and discussion.

Live performances by: Witch Prophet, Bruno Capinan , Aline Morales, and the Up North Reggae Jam w/ Steele, Tasha T, Eyesus + Alicia Cinnamon

DJs: Bianca Maieli, me time, Sofia Fly, Win, Raf Reza, General Eclectic, and Higher Heights Selectors

Workshops: Fly Lady Di, Ruben Esguerra, Christina Viera, and Derek Thorne

Intercultural discussion moderated by: Rheanne Chartrand

Hosted by: Tamar Ilana

Produced by Uma Nota Culture with financial support from the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Toronto Arts Council