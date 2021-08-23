Moby: A Whale of a Tale

Outdoor dockside family-friendly musical adaptation of the epic novel by Herman Melville. Climb aboard the Pequod and join the crew as they are led around the world by the infamous Captain Ahab in her vengeful search for Moby Dick. Sep 16-26. $29. Pirate Life’s Ship, 585 Queens Quay W. https://piratelife.ca/moby

Thursday September 16th @ 6pm *Preview

Friday September 17th @ 6pm

Saturday September 18th @ 10:30am and 6pm

Sunday September 19th @ 10:30am and 6pm

Thursday September 23rd @ 6pm

Friday September 24th @ 6pm

Saturday September 25th @ 10:30am and 6pm

Sunday September 26th @ 10:30am and 6pm