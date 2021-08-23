COVID-19

Moby: A Whale of a Tale

Outdoor dockside family-friendly musical adaptation of the epic novel by Herman Melville. Climb aboard the Pequod and join the crew.

Aug 23, 2021

Outdoor dockside family-friendly musical adaptation of the epic novel by Herman Melville. Climb aboard the Pequod and join the crew as they are led around the world by the infamous Captain Ahab in her vengeful search for Moby Dick. Sep 16-26. $29. Pirate Life’s Ship, 585 Queens Quay W. https://piratelife.ca/moby

Thursday September 16th @ 6pm *Preview
Friday September 17th @ 6pm
Saturday September 18th @ 10:30am and 6pm
Sunday September 19th @ 10:30am and 6pm

Thursday September 23rd @ 6pm
Friday September 24th @ 6pm
Saturday September 25th @ 10:30am and 6pm
Sunday September 26th @ 10:30am and 6pm

Venue Address - 585 Queens Quay W, Toronto ON, M5V 3G3

Event Price - $29

Your Email Address - crew@piratelife.ca

2021-09-16 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-09-26

585 Queens Quay W, Toronto ON, M5V 3G3, Pirate Life

Concert or Performance

Stage

