Blues Sunday – The Jerome Tucker Band

It’s BACK! We got so many request’s to bring back our Molson Canadian Blues Sunday Series and it we are kicking it off with a bang, with the Jerome Tucker Band.

The first Sunday of the month is Sunday December 5th and every first Sunday of the Month, the Linsmore Tavern’s, Blues Sunday Series features the Jerome Tucker Band! If you have not seen Jerome Tucker and his amazing band before, make sure you come out and see his high energy Funky Rhythm and Blues Band with a blistering Groove!!! You will be hooked once you see them play and you will get to see them live every first Sunday of the month.

Jerome Tucker Is a music writer, producer, performer, vocalist, bassist who has lived in Chicago and played and shared the stage with Chicago’s most elite Blues artists. In addition to this, He has also lived and played and performed in the “deep south” Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida. He isn’t into “name dropping.” Prefers to live by the idea that it isn’t where or who you have played with before, but what are you doing today?” The company he has kept and still keeps includes the likes of Dickey Betts, Gregg Alman, Larry McCray, Steven McCray, Buddy and Phil Guy, Byther Smith… The list really DOES go on…. Now living in Toronto heading “The Jerome Tucker Band” Is clearly setting a new trend in soul music. Band Members include: Carl Harvey Guitarist, Rob Neal Christian, Sax , Keys and Flute. Richard Greenspoon, Drums. Kingsley Ettienne Hammond B3. Neil Brathwaite Sax. Seriously worth a listen!

Come out on to the Linsmore Tavern on the first Sunday of the month and see Jerome Tucker part of Blues Sunday and listen to his unique blend of Chicago Blues, with some funk! Only the best in blues music at the Linsmore Tavern every Sunday, so don’t miss it! No Cover!