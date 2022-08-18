Monday Match: Birds of a Feather

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 18, 2022

6 6 people viewed this event.

We have another fantastic line up this show and we can’t wait for you to see it! This show’s all about birds of a feather! Have you ever been a part of a flock, found your community? The people who make you feel one of the gang?

So have these comedians, come for the funnest and most intimate Monday nights Toronto has to offer.

Ticket Price: $17 online or $20 at the door

Host: Marlena Kaesler & Alessandra West

Comedians: Ashwyn Singh Chadha
Daniel Araya
Jay Freeborn
Jon Depaola
Matthew Ardill

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

