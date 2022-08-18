Monday Match: Birds of a Feather

- News
We have another fantastic line up this show and we can’t wait for you to see it! This show’s all about birds of a feather! Have you ever been a part of a flock, found your community? The people who make you feel one of the gang?
So have these comedians, come for the funnest and most intimate Monday nights Toronto has to offer.
Ticket Price: $17 online or $20 at the door
Host: Marlena Kaesler & Alessandra West
Comedians: Ashwyn Singh Chadha
Daniel Araya
Jay Freeborn
Jon Depaola
Matthew Ardill
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $17 online $20 at the door
