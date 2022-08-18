Monday Match: Birds of a Feather

We have another fantastic line up this show and we can’t wait for you to see it! This show’s all about birds of a feather! Have you ever been a part of a flock, found your community? The people who make you feel one of the gang?

So have these comedians, come for the funnest and most intimate Monday nights Toronto has to offer.

Ticket Price: $17 online or $20 at the door

Host: Marlena Kaesler & Alessandra West

Comedians: Ashwyn Singh Chadha

Daniel Araya

Jay Freeborn

Jon Depaola

Matthew Ardill