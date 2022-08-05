Monday Match: Love Stories

We have another cuddly lineup this show and we can’t wait for you to see it!

This show’s all about love stories! Has your heart ever been aflutter? So have these comedians, come for the funnest and most intimate Monday nights Toronto has to offer.

August 8 at 9:30 pm. Tickets are $17 online or $20 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

Host: Ada Nicolle and Marlena Kaesler

Comedians:

Evan Dubois

Kenzie Nelligan

Bryan Hat

Matthew Ardill

With headliner: Sidney Cummings