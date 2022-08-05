Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Monday Match: Love Stories

Aug 4, 2022

Monday Match: Love Stories

21 21 people viewed this event.

We have another cuddly lineup this show and we can’t wait for you to see it!

This show’s all about love stories! Has your heart ever been aflutter? So have these comedians, come for the funnest and most intimate Monday nights Toronto has to offer.

August 8 at 9:30 pm. Tickets are $17 online or $20 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

Host: Ada Nicolle and Marlena Kaesler

Comedians:

Evan Dubois

Kenzie Nelligan

Bryan Hat

Matthew Ardill

With headliner: Sidney Cummings

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $17 online $20 at the door

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Mon, Aug 8th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine