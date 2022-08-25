Mondays aren’t easy, but they can be fun! Brought to you by The Assembly Improv, Monday Night Fresh is a crisp comedy show featuring the freshest talent Toronto has to offer. With a unique blend of improv and sketch comedy, discover your new favourite way to beat the Monday blues!

Monday Night Fresh, get your tickets now!

Comedy Bar (945 Bloor St W)

Monday, September 5th @930pm

$8 Advanced $12 At Door