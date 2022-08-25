Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 25, 2022

Mondays aren’t easy, but they can be fun!  Brought to you by The Assembly Improv,  Monday Night Fresh is a crisp comedy show featuring the freshest talent Toronto has to offer.  With a unique blend of improv and sketch comedy, discover your new favourite way to beat the Monday blues! 

Monday Night Fresh, get your tickets now! 

Comedy Bar (945 Bloor St W)
Monday, September 5th @930pm
$8 Advanced $12 At Door

Mon, Sep 5th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

