Monday Night Mass: Improv Comedy Show

Affirmative Action presents Monday Night Mass! Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that brings together the most diverse cast in the city!

Plus YOU get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fuelled by real life secrets submitted by the audience.

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined by some of the best comedians in Toronto. Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background.

Tickets: https://comedybar.ca/shows/monday-night-mass-improv-based-on-your-secrets?ev=2022-04-11

April 11, doors: 7:30 pm