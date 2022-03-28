Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 27, 2022

Monday Night Mass: Improv Comedy Show

Affirmative Action presents Monday Night Mass! Toronto’s hottest improv comedy show that brings together the most diverse cast in the city!

Plus YOU get to be a part of the funny, as the entire night is fuelled by real life secrets submitted by the audience.

Headlined by Affirmative Action and joined by some of the best comedians in Toronto. Affirmative Action is an improv troupe from Toronto with performers with a diverse cultural background.

Tickets: https://comedybar.ca/shows/monday-night-mass-improv-based-on-your-secrets?ev=2022-04-11

April 11, doors: 7:30 pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Mon, Apr 11th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

