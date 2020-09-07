Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsMonkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Special guest Fred Penner The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Herbie Barnes, Sandy Jobin-Bevans. Paloma Nunez, Kirsten Rasmussen and Jack Mosshammer.
Livestreamed to FB, Twitter, YouTube and Zoom at 8 pm.

Event registration closed.
 

2020-09-19@08:00 PM to
@09:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy
 

