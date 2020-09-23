Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show – Streaming LIVE Online

Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show welcomes special guest, from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Gary Anthony Williams! Gary will be interviewed by Monkey Toast host and two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, David Shore. After an interview segment, the Monkey Toast Players, will use the interview as a springboard for their improvised scenes. The show will then go back and forth between interview and improv.

Starring the Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Dale Boyer, Ed Sahley, Brandon Hackett and Sandy Jobin Bevans. Music by Matthew Reid. Live stream and editing by Dan Galea.

For streaming details, go to our website, www.monkeytoast.com

October 3 at 8 pm. PWYC via PayPal. THERE IS NO EVENT REGISTRATION REQUIRED TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM.