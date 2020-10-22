Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show welcomes special guest, Chef Claire Tansey. Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Brandon Hackett, Kerry Griffin, Jack Mosshammer and Sandy Jobin-Bevans. Nov 7 at 8 pm. Pwyc.

