NOW MagazineAll EventsMonkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

by
131 131 people viewed this event.

Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show welcomes special guest, Chef Claire Tansey. Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Brandon Hackett, Kerry Griffin, Jack Mosshammer and Sandy Jobin-Bevans. Nov 7 at 8 pm. Pwyc.

You can watch the stream here:
Monkey Toast’s FB Page
Monkey Toast’s twitter account, @mttoronto, or click here.
Monkey Toast’s YouTube Channel, click here.

If you enjoy the show, please consider making a donation to us via PayPal, click here.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-07 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-11-07 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.