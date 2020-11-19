Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show – Streaming LIVE Online

Livestream online comedy with The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Dale Boyer, Paloma Nunez, Kirsten Rasmussen, Herbie Barnes and Kris Siddiqi, hosted by David Shore. Special guest, the person behind the Van Gogh Exhibit, Cory Ross. Dec 5 at 8 pm.

Stream here: Monkey Toast’s FB Page

Monkey Toast’s twitter account, @mttoronto, or click here.

Monkey Toast’s YouTube Channel, click here.

If you enjoy the show, please consider making a donation to us via PayPal, click here.