NOW MagazineAll EventsMonkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

by
12 12 people viewed this event.

Live online streaming comedy with Jay Kogen (writer/producer from The Simpsons, Frasier, The Wrong Guy (Film), Malcolm in the Middle, Ned and Stacey, School of Rock (TV show) and more), and The Monkey Toast Players (Jan Caruana, Dale Boyer, Kirsten Rasmussen, Herbie Barnes, Ed Sahley and Sandy Jobin-Bevans). Hosted by David Shore. Livestream hosted by Dan Galea. Livestream at 7:50 pm, show at 8 pm. PWYC via PayPal. http://www.monkeytoast.com

The show will stream live to FB, Twitter, YouTube at 8 pm.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-01-09 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-01-09 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.