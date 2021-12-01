We are so excited to welcome back, Monkey Wrench – The Best of the Foo Fighters to perform for the first time since 2019 at the Linsmore Tavern, Friday December 10.

Monkey Wrench has been one of our very favourite bands as they always put on incredible, high-energy shows when they hit the Linsmore stage! We had heard tremendous things about Monkey Wrench who have been performing the last few years throughout Ontario and have accumulated a great number of fans because of their incredible live show and man do they deliver whenever they hit the Linsmore stage! They have impressed us so much with their previous shows, that we keep bringing them back for more shows since we get so many requests for them! This is going to be a really fun, high-energy evening of music that you will want to be a part of! Come see this fantastic Tribute to one of the biggest bands in the world over the last 25 years, the Foo Fighters!

Toronto’s Monkey Wrench are a high energy four piece band delivering all your favourite Foo Fighters songs and other alternative hard rock hits. The band consists of long time Toronto scene members, Joe De Lima on guitar & vocals, Neil Morrison drums, Mike Delaney lead guitar, JD the Machine on bass. Their motto is everything harder and faster and louder !!

Tickets are only $7 in advance, $10 at the door! You can buy tickets at the bar or at http://www.linsmoretavern.com