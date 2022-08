MOONBEAN EP Release w/ Simps Inc, Joseph Of Mercury

Saturday, September 3 @ Monarch Tavern – Doors 8:30pm…

MOONBEAN celebrate the release of their new EP -> https://www.moonbeanmusic.ca/

w/

SIMPS INC. -> https://simpsinc.bandcamp.com/releases

&

JOSEPH OF MERCURY -> https://www.josephofmercury.com/

Advance TICKETS $11.50 online @ Showclix -> https://www.showclix.com/event/moonbean-w-simps-inc-joseph-of-mercury