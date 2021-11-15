Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Moussa, Wagner & Dvořák

Nov 15, 2021

Moussa, Wagner & Dvořák

9 9 people viewed this event.

Glorious melodies abound in the Romantic Era gems that open and close this program: Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, a ravishingly beautiful birthday gift to his beloved wife, Cosima; and Dvořák’s rhapsodic and dramatic Seventh Symphony, the work often regarded as his crowning achievement. Winner of the 2021 JUNO Award for Classical Composition of the Year, the fiery violin concerto by Canadian 2021/22 Spotlight Artist Samy Moussa was inspired by Sicily’s Mount Etna—Europe’s highest and most active volcano—and evokes the ancient fire god said to have lived beneath. This concert marks the composer’s TSO conducting début and features wunderkind violinist Kerson Leong. 

Samy Moussa, conductor & 2021/22 Spotlight Artist
Kerson Leong, violin

Wed, January 12, 2022 at 8:00pm
Thu, January 13, 2022 at 8:00pm
Sat, January 15, 2022 at 8:00pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 60 Simcoe Street Toronto, ON M5J 2H5

Event Price - $35-$163

Location ID - 560761

Date And Time
Wed, Jan 12th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
Sat, Jan 15th, 2022 to

Location
Roy Thomson Hall

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine