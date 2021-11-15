Moussa, Wagner & Dvořák

Glorious melodies abound in the Romantic Era gems that open and close this program: Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, a ravishingly beautiful birthday gift to his beloved wife, Cosima; and Dvořák’s rhapsodic and dramatic Seventh Symphony, the work often regarded as his crowning achievement. Winner of the 2021 JUNO Award for Classical Composition of the Year, the fiery violin concerto by Canadian 2021/22 Spotlight Artist Samy Moussa was inspired by Sicily’s Mount Etna—Europe’s highest and most active volcano—and evokes the ancient fire god said to have lived beneath. This concert marks the composer’s TSO conducting début and features wunderkind violinist Kerson Leong.

Samy Moussa, conductor & 2021/22 Spotlight Artist

Kerson Leong, violin

Wed, January 12, 2022 at 8:00pm

Thu, January 13, 2022 at 8:00pm

Sat, January 15, 2022 at 8:00pm