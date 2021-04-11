Move N’ Groove Concert with Jiggles and Lélé

Join family entertainers Jiggles and Lélé in an interactive concert that keeps kids moving and grooving while raising money for charity!

Presented by Toronto Youth Theatre, this creative virtual concert will be hosted by Jiggles and Lélé featuring special guest performances by Pirates from Pirate Life, Ice Queen from Forever Fairest, Team T&J, SingAlong Tim, and MORE; all in support of Camp Ooch: For Children with Cancer

Using an energetic medley of music, movement, mindfulness, and make-believe; this interactive performance is a joy for the whole family. Filmed and performed Live! From the Annex Theatre in Toronto.

The event will be broadcast all day on April 25th. You gain access to a special link when you purchase a ticket by donation and will be able to watch and join in anytime. The concert will be around one hour.